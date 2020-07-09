Tooele City may get a drive-thru commercial retail business

A developer has submitted a plan to Tooele City for a 7,719-square-foot commercial retail building with a drive-thru facility, located at 168 West 1280 North in Tooele City.

But he’s not telling what might go in the building, yet.

During the planning commission meeting yesterday evening, the application was presented by Andrew Aagard, Tooele City planner.

The applicant, Kevin Hunt, submitted a request to build on the 1.14 acres located on the property north of Walmart om 1280 North. He wants to include an accessory drive through facility, according to plans submitted to the city.

The property is currently zoned GC, general commercial.

The property is surrounded on all sides by properties zoned GC.

Properties to the north, south and east are all utilized as commercial. Property to the west is a stormwater detention basin and the Union Pacific Rail corridor with residential zoning beyond, according to the minutes.

If approved, the building will be constructed on the south side of the lot close to 1280 North, across from Walmart.

Access into the site is already present with access to Towne Center development, consisting of two buildings and Applebee’s.

There will be 21 feet between the property line at 1280 North and the side of the building. Between the buildings there will be a 13-foot wide drive through lane.

Customers will enter the property from the east, drive west past the building, enter the drive through aisle at the western end of the lot and then proceed around the building for ordering and product pickup.

Then, they will exit the site where they entered.

City planning staff usually encourages drive through windows to be located behind buildings so as to avoid “unsightly” vehicles from being seen, according to the staff report on the request.

However, there are no ordinances in the city’s code that requires this, the report notes.

The area between the edge of the sidewalk and the wall will be landscaped.

It will include shrubs, which will also serve to screen vehicles stacking lane from view, according to the minutes.

Trees will also be planted in the adjacent park strip.

During the planning commission meeting, a public hearing was held but no comments were made.

All of the members of the commission voted to approve the conditional use permit and a positive recommendation was forwarded to the city council.

When Tyson Hamilton, chairman of the commission, asked the applicant what the building would be, the applicant responded, “We have several potential tenants at this point in time but they aren’t allowing me to talk about it.”