Tooele City may soon have a new 4-home subdivision on Broadway Street

The Tooele City planning commission met Wednesday evening to discuss a request for a minor subdivision located at 590 N. Broadway Street near the southeast corner of 600 North and Broadway.

The request was presented by Andrew Aagard, Tooele City planner.

The applicant, Houston Jones, would like to build four single-family homes on 1.22 acres of land at the address on Broadway.

The property is currently zoned R1-7 Single Family Residential, which supports five dwelling lots per acre, according to Aagard.

All properties surrounding the subject property are zoned R1-7 Residential and are currently utilized as single-family residential.

The subdivision will divide an existing 1.21-acre lot into four platted lots ranging from 8,800 square feet up to 17,000 square feet.

Each lot exceeds the minimum requirement for lot size, lot width, and lot frontages, as required by the R1-7 zone, according to Aagard.

The developer plans on installing curb, gutter, and sidewalks along with asphalt to complete the roadway along 600 North.

Each lot contains a retention basin drainage easement at the lowest point of each lot at the north west corner.

The Tooele City engineering and public works division have completed their reviews of the subdivision and have issued a recommendation for approval.

During their meeting, all of the members of the planning commission voted to send a positive recommendation to the city council.

The request will move onto the city council next for a discussion and approval.