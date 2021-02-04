Tooele City moves forward with sidewalk program

The Tooele City Council discussed the City’s sidewalk replacement program during their 5:30 p.m. work meeting on Wednesday.

In a previous meeting Tooele City Mayor Winn told the City Council that many of the sidewalks in Tooele City needed to be repaired, but the city had limited funds to do so.

Winn and members of the council decided to put money aside to be able to fund the sidewalk project.

“One of the purposes of the program was to, first of all, save us some money as we do individual projects that are identified,” Winn said. “There are millions of dollars of repairs that need to be done to our sidewalks. Also, to not only replace sidewalks but to install the new ones.”

Winn told members of the council that the public works department had come up with a rating system to identify which sidewalks in the city needed to be replaced before others.

“Our plan is to repair the worst ones first,” she said.

City officials plan to try to obtain grants to fund the project but need to identify several sidewalks that need to be fixed at one time.

“Contractors would be able to give us a better price if we had a larger project to do or several at one time,” said Winn.

Winn told members of the council that the city will offer a program for residents to fix sidewalks in front of their homes.

Even though sidewalks are public property, city officials want residents to help them fix the sidewalks.

“If they would like to replace the sidewalk in front of their residence, we would do it as a 50/50 share and if they would pay half of that cost, then the city would pick up the other cost,” said Winn.

City officials have been drawing up ideas for the 50/50 program but it needs to be completed before they offer the program to residents of the city.

Winn said that before that program is started, the public works department and herself would like to ask the city council for $500,000, from the capital projects fund to start fixing sidewalks that are in complete disrepair in the city.

“We would ask contractors to give us a square footage price of removing and taking away an old sidewalk and separately to replace the sidewalk,” she said. “We want them to know the dollar amount so work can begin soon.”

The city will come up with ways to fund other sidewalk projects to get all of the sidewalks that are in disrepair fixed, according to Winn.

Winn said that previously, a grant was obtained by the city in order to fix the sidewalk leading up Vine Street to Tooele Jr. High, so things are moving along.

“I think this is a brilliant idea and I am in full support of it,” said council member Tony Graff. “I 100 percent support this.”