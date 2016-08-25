Tooele City offers reward for July 19 fire information

Tooele City is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution for the grass fire that destroyed 10 homes and damaged an additional 17 last month.

The July 19 fire, which investigators believe was intentionally set, displaced residents and final clean-up efforts are still underway in the community surrounding Van Dyke Way. In the weeks following the blaze the police department has seen fewer tips and leads after an initial influx of information, according to Tooele City police.

The reward for information and prosecution is intended to motivate anyone with information that has yet to come forward to give detectives new leads, according to a department release.

“We hope that this is an incentive for someone who may have been holding on to information to come forward and share what they know,” said Tooele City Police Chief Ron Kirby.

The state fire marshal’s office is leading the investigation into what started the fire and where it originated. The criminal side of the investigation is being handled by Tooele City police.

During a July 20 press conference. Deputy Utah State Fire Marshal Bryan Thatcher said intentional burning of a structure or setting a fire that causes injury or death can be classified as first-degree felony arson.

Anyone with information can contact Tooele City police at 435-882-5600 or by texting TOOELETIP7101 with a message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Donations to the city’s reward fund for the fire investigation can still be made through the Tooele City mayor’s office.