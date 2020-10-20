Tooele City offers second round of CARES grants for businesses

Tooele City is offering a second round of small business grants to help businesses cope with pandemic problems.

The grants will provide funds for small businesses located in the city with 50 employees or less, according to Shannon Wimmer, Tooele City finance director.

The grant money is intended to help businesses that have experienced loss or are struggling because of the pandemic.

“These grant funds can be used to pay for operating expenses such as payroll, business rent or mortgage, utilities, insurance, inventory and as a reimbursement for COVID-19 related expenses such as modifications to promote social distancing, purchase of protective gear, sanitization, masks, etcetera,” said Wimmer.

To be eligible businesses must be current on property taxes through April 1, 2020, if the business owns property or on the owner’s residence if the residence is used for a home business.

The business must not be a publicly traded company, according to Wimmer

Exceptions are given for a franchise owner with a business that is locally owned.

The business must also have suffered a loss greater than $1,000 between April 1 and June 30 of this year.

The first round of grants were offered in late September and early October with 21 businesses awarded an amount of money between $1,000 to $10,000.

The total given out was $130,000.

During the first round, Another Man’s Treasure received $5,513, the Thai House received $10,000, and the Tooele Chamber of Commerce received $6,114.

This time, Tooele City has allotted $200,000 for businesses.

A Tooele City- based grant committee will choose which businesses receive grants.

According to Wimmer, if there are more applications submitted than funding available, businesses will be prioritized according to priorities listed in the application.

“The City wanted to limit the amount of funds awarded during the first round so that a review of the program could be performed and any necessary adjustments or corrections to the program could be implemented,” stated Wimmer.

Wimmer said there may be a third round if the remaining grant funds can’t be awarded during the second round of grants.

“These grants can be used to assist these small businesses with lost revenue or increased costs of items directly related to the health order directives that were issued for COVID-19 such as closing their business or altered business operations to meet the health order requirements,” said Wimmer. “These grant funds can be used to cover costs such rent or mortgage for the business, payroll, utilities or other costs directly related to making their business compliant with the COVID-19 requirements to operate their business.”

Small business owners in Tooele City can apply for a grant through tooelecity.org/cares-grants

Applications will be open from Oct. 19 at 9:00 a.m. to Oct. 30 at 5:00 p.m.

“We encourage all small businesses in Tooele City to review the eligibility requirements of the grant program and to submit an application if they meet these requirements,” Wimmer said.