Tooele City offers small business grants

CARES Act provides funds for local businesses ♦

Tooele City is offering small business grants for businesses who are struggling because of the pandemic.

The grants will provide funds for small businesses located in the city with 50 employees or less, according to Shannon Wimmer, Tooele City finance director.

The grant money is intended to help businesses that have experienced loss or are struggling because of the pandemic.

The money can be used to pay for business expenses.

“These grant funds can be used to pay for operating expenses such as payroll, business rent or mortgage, utilities, insurance, inventory and as a reimbursement for COVID-19 related expenses such as modifications to promote social distancing, purchase of protective gear, sanitization, masks, etcetera,” said Wimmer.

The grant money is limited, according to Wimmer.

Grants will be awarded in amounts from $1,000 dollars to $10,000 dollars. At this time $100,000 has been allocated to the first round of grant awards.

Due to the anticipated number of submissions and limited funding, applications will be ranked based on predetermined priorities. An additional $200,000 has been allocated for a second round of grant funding in the future.

Applications for the grant money will open on September 8, at 9 a.m. and close on September 18 at 5 p.m.

Businesses must have an active business license as of April 1, 2019 to be eligible for the grant money.

To be eligible businesses must be current on property taxes through April 1, 2020, if the business owns property or on the owner’s residence if the residence is used for a home business.

The business must not be a publicly traded company, according to Wimmer

Exceptions are given for a franchise owner with a business that is locally owned.

The business must also have suffered a loss greater than $1,000 between April 1 and June 30 of this year.

To see other qualifications or to apply for the grant, please visit tooelecity.org/cares-grants

“The Mayor and City Council recognize that small businesses are a vital part of our community and these grants were authorized with the intention of easing some of the impacts the small business community has experienced due to health orders that were issued, new requirements and changes to operate their business in our current environment and losses they may have experienced due to the pandemic,” Wimmer stated.

The grant funds originate from the CARES Act fund approved by Congress and come to Tooele City through the Utah Governor’s Office of Management and Budget.