Tooele City officials talk about fixing broken sidewalks

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn spoke about fixing broken sidewalks during the City Council’s work session meeting Wednesday evening.

There are many sidewalks in the city that need to be repaired, according to Winn.

Winn said that the sidewalks are public property, but City officials ask for residents to help maintain them.

“They are in a very sad condition, many of them,” Winn said. “Within the last few months, it seems as if there has been an increase of notifications to the City letting us know how bad people’s sidewalks are and asking for them to be repaired.”

City staff have tried to fix the ones that are the worst, according to Winn.

“Our budget is very limited,” she said. “Right now, there is $60,000 in that budget. Some of it has already been spent and the rest is already allocated.”

The City is out of money to repair and replace sidewalks, but community members are being hurt, according to Winn.

When a sidewalk is in complete disrepair, the City calls local contractors to fix them, but that can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $6,000 per sidewalk.

“It’s really outrageous but that’s the cost of doing business,” Winn said.

About 20 years ago, City officials told members of the community that if they wanted their sidewalk in front of their property replaced, they would partner with them.

The property owners would pay 50% and the city would pay 50%.

“This was a way to help fund more sidewalks and get it done for those who could afford it and maybe get that done quicker,” Winn said.

City staff decided to reinstate the 50/50 program that the City used 20 years ago, according to Winn.

Winn said that along with the 50/50 program, she liked what the city of Springville was doing to replace their sidewalks.

“What they do is they grade the levels of the sidewalk,” Winn said. “You know, there’s the extremes that are in terrible condition to a high and moderate to a low grade to kind of decide which ones they do first. So, it is a really great replacement policy and we would put in the time we needed to to put together a policy.”

Winn said that the policy and the 50/50 program would work.

“I think this will go a long way with our residents,” she said.

There is a budget in place for City projects that could be used to help repair sidewalks but the city council members have to decide if that is a good idea.

“I am recommending that we take some of those funds and put those into sidewalk replacement to upgrade,” Winn said. “We believe we have at least six million dollars of sidewalk that will eventually need to be replaced. That is not counting where there is no sidewalk where we would like to put in the sidewalk.”

Winn said that City officials are putting in applications for grants to be able to create sidewalks where there are none, but the grants won’t work for replacement or repair.

After Winn was finished presenting, Scott Wardle, City Council chairman, said that he loved the idea, but his concern is if the public can’t pay for their 50%, what can City staff do?

He said that maybe the Council could look at funding the sidewalk project out of the City’s general fund.

Winn said that if they had enough money in the budget, they could repair more areas of sidewalk at a time and local contractors would be more willing to do it.

“This could even take 20 years,” Winn said. “It could take some time. The sidewalks are in bad condition and it’s not just one area of town, it’s all over town. We just need a place to start.”