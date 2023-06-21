Tooele City pageant to select royalty 

Tooele City officials will host their annual Miss Tooele City pageant at Tooele High School at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27.

Twelve contestants from ages 17 to 23 will compete during the pageant in patriotism, an on-stage communication, a talent competition, a formal wear competition, and their overall impression.

Private interviews and review of qualifications will be completed prior to the evening’s events.

During the on-stage question portion of the evening, each candidate has selected someone to honor. They were instructed to select someone who they feel is reflective of this year’s Fourth of July theme — “America the Beautiful.” They will be given one minute to recognize them on stage. The individual will, in turn, ask the contestant two questions.

Candidates this year include Braxtynn Barlow, Kamrie Bird, Emma Brown, Katelyn Bush, Makena Carter, Candence Christiansen, Kennedi Drake, Annie Emmons, Grace Jewkes, Brylee Johnson, Megan Montague, and Jaimee Whitehead.

The evening will also include performances by the Tooele County Choral Society, Tooele Valley Academy of Dance, and the outgoing Miss Tooele City, Hannah Sheppard.

2023 Miss Super Amazing, Lexi Earl will also make a guest appearance and assist with the awards ceremony.

“This is our 12th year of running a Miss Tooele City program and it is therefore fitting that we have one of our larger years with 12 candidates,” pageant director Kami Perkins said. “These ladies are so diverse, talented, service oriented, and all show a love for their hometown.”