Tooele City Parks and Rec fixes up parks and public facility

The Tooele City Parks and Recreation Department has been hard at work working on parks and a popular public facility.

The largest project they are currently working on is the England Acres Park located at 100 N. 7th Street.

Currently, they are on phase two of the project.

The department is currently working on installing a pavilion, a pavilion bathroom structure, and a food service area on the 7th Street side of the park, according to Darwin Cook, parks and recreations director.

“With the food service room, it can be used for family reunions,” Cook said. “They will have a place now to put food warmers and a place to serve food. It will just be a place where the public can use it and the sport leagues can use it.”

The department will begin installing another playground at the park very soon.

“It’s going to be a pretty cool playground.,” Cook said. “It has some different features that aren’t at other parks.”

During phase one of the project, the parks department built a pavilion, a playground, soccer field green space, and a walking trail that circles around the park.

Workers will add to the walking trail this year.

“We are going to add to the trail system,” said Cook. “It will be a mile long and will run from the corner of Droubay and Smelter and all the way through the park. It will be a cool trail system. Our grand writer secured us a $150,000 grant to put in the trail system. We will have to match that but we have budgeted to match that.”

The trail system will be complete at the end of summer 2022.

The department also plans to expand the parking lot.

“One of the complaints we get from patrons is that the parking lot is too small,” Cook said. “They say there is not enough parking at England Acres, so we are going to add a 78-stall parking lot.”

Because of the large parking lot that will be installed, city code requires a detention basin.

“We are going to incorporate the detention basin into the functionality of a dog park,” Cook said. “We are going to make a shallow berm and fence the area in with some vinyl coated black chain link fence that will provide a secured area for the dogs to run and we will put play features in the area for the dogs to play. We also plan to have two resting spots on the two ends of it, along with drinking stations.”

“The dog park fits good with this area, because we do have to have a little bit of a large detention bason,” Cook continued.

Phase two, which includes the pavilion, pavilion bathroom structure, food service area, and playground, parking area, and dog park detention basin, will be completed on Oct.15, 2021, if everything goes according to plan, he said.

Work on the Wigwam property located below Settlement Canyon east of state Route 36 is currently underway.

“We have had several nonprofit groups reach out to us and they want to preserve that area as a public space and so we are going to add a pavilion and restroom facility to that area,” Cook stated.

Camping will be offered on the Wigwam property and it will be a gathering place for groups, families, and organizations.

Work on the property is expected to be complete by the end of September.

The city just finished installing a new playground at Rancho Park located at approximately 900 Timpie Road.

“We put in a brand-new playground at Rancho Park recently,” said Cook. “It is all complete and installed. It’s an amazing park. It has a specialized slide that is the first one in Utah. It’s a fun slide. It’s like a seven-foot-wide slide by 20 feet long and multiple kids can go down it at the same time.”

The playground was completed on April 9.

At Elton Park, located at 476 Birch Street, the city is working on putting in finishing six additional pickleball courts.

The project will be finished the first week of June, according to Cook and then there will be 12.

“This was really needed,” Cook said. “There are days when you go over there and the six that can be used now are completely packed. Fortunately, we did put in lighting, so you can use the pickleball courts until 11 p.m.”

The city is working to remodel the kitchen at the Dow James Building located at 438 W. 400 North.

“We have actually torn apart the kitchen and we are working on rebuilding the entire kitchen,” Cook said.

The city decided to remodel the kitchen because they had several requests from the public to do so, according to Cook.

“The kitchen was in pretty bad shape,” he said. “The kitchen must have been 40 years old. It just wasn’t accessible. We are going to set it up so that it can be used as a food serving and warming area.”