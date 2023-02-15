Tooele City pet registrations due

The deadline to register cats and dogs in Tooele City is almost up.

All animal licenses in Tooele City expired on Dec. 31, 2022, but a grace period was given this year. That grace period expires on Feb. 28.

As of March 1, all license renewal fees will double.

Sterilized dogs are $10 to register and unsterilized dogs are $20, according to Shannon Wimmer, Tooele City finance department director.

Sterilized cats are $5 each and unsterilized cats are $10. Other types of pets don’t need to be registered with Tooele City.

Proof of current rabies vaccination is required to license pets, as well as proof of sterilization if that information isn’t already in Tooele City’s system, or it is a first-time license for an animal.

Animal licenses can be obtained by coming into the finance office during business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday- Friday.

“Licensing of pets is required to comply with state and city ordinance,” Wimmer said. “Licensing allows a quick identification of a lost pet and provides the information needed to reunite the animal with its owner as soon as possible. It also provides immediate information on rabies status for the animal in emergency situations.”

For questions, please call the finance department at 435-843-2150.