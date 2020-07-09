Tooele City picks patriotic porch winner in Fourth of July Contest

Tooele City has announced the winners of their Fourth of July patriotic porch decorating contest.

This was the first year that the city hosted the contest. It was created to replace normal Fourth of July activities that were cancelled because of the pandemic.

Individuals who entered the contest decorated their porches, took a picture, and submitted it at tooelecity.org.

The contest ran from June 11 to June 28.

Members of Tooele City royalty chose the winners, which were announced during the July 1 City Council meeting.

Prizes were also delivered to the winners by the royalty.

Prizes for the winners consisted of different picnicking supplies, games, dishes, and food.

Berna Sloan, one of the winners said that it was easy for her to enter the contest.

“I already had the stuff to decorate my porch,” she said. “That is because I love decorating for the fourth but I added a few things to enter the contest.

Sloan decorated her porch with a wooden red, white, and blue birdhouse that she purchased from the arts festival. She also had a flag, bunting, and starts that ran down her railing.

“I am a firm believer in our country and our independence,” Sloan stated. “I hope that they do this again next year, because it would be cool to see more porches decorated.”

Another winner, Leah Cutler, said she decided to enter the contest, because she loves a “good competition.”

“I really do like a good competition but I also know that right now people are just a little bit down about things,” she said. “There wasn’t a parade and we couldn’t get together for fireworks this year. It’s important to show our pride in America. We are all Americans and we love America here!”

Cutler made all of her decorations herself.

“I made fireworks out of four by four wood and we just painted all of them, me and my kids,” she said. “I sewed the bunting that we used for the top of the porch and I made a wreath. We even dressed the dog up too, which was fun.”

Cutler wanted to make it known that she is proud to be an American.

“I hope Tooele City does this next year. I think it’s good to get people in the spirit of the holiday. It’s like supporting your high school sports team, it brings the community together and it causes people to take pride in their homes and community. We are just so proud to be Americans. It’s a great community building exercise!”