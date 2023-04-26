Tooele City planning commission puts large business park on hold

A request for a 324-acre rezone for a potential business park in southern Tooele City was put on hold earlier this month after questions and concerns were raised by members of the Tooele City Planning Commission and residents.

The planning commission discussed and voted on reassigning the zoning for a piece of property located at 1200 W. 700 South during their meeting on the evening of April 12.

During the meeting, Tooele City’s economic development director, Jared Stewart and Tooele City’s planner, Andrew Aagard presented the request from the Tooele City Redevelopment Agency, which consists of the members of the city council.

Aagard explained that the property is located between the Union Pacific Corridor and 1100 West from about 1220 South to 300 South.

Currently, the 324-acre site includes vacant land with access from 700 South, 1200 West, and Tooele Boulevard to the North, along with Timpie Road and 1220 South to the east.

The property currently bears the RD-research and LI-light industrial zoning districts. The land use map also designates the properties as regional commercial.

The Tooele City Redevelopment Agency requested rezoning the property to bear the commercial special district designation to authorize specific zoning standards to create a business park.

The CSD has not been utilized in Tooele City until now.

“The CSD is a special zone that allows the developer or the applicant to write their own zoning code,” Aagard explained. “They can dictate design standards, dictate the uses that go in there, the setbacks — pretty much they can write their own zoning code. This provides a lot of flexibility for design professionals to do what they do best.”

“The CSD zone is similar to a residential planned community zone,” Stewart told the Transcript Bulletin. “The redevelopment agency’s application used the CSD to focus on building architecture standards to make things look nice, reduced landscape and water requirements, and a broad but thoughtful set of allowed uses. The Tooele Business Park is a large site with different needs on the west, next to rail, and the east, next to residential. The goal of the CSD was to create a custom zoning that would maximize the use of the land for our city tax base with industrial uses on the west, but not affect residential uses on the east.”

A commercial special district is authorized by Tooele City code and has certain criteria that includes that the area has at least 50 acres and has to have a designation of commercial on the land use map.

The property meets both of these criteria, Aagard said.

CSDs are approved in the same manner as a zoning map amendment. The application first goes to the planning commission for a recommendation, then to the city council for final approval. The only difference with this application is that the planning commission and city council will approve a new ordinance in association to the zone, according to Aagard.

“That’s where we need a little bit more review from the planning commission and the city council,” Aagard explained.

“If the zoning has changed, the zoning on the map itself would be Tooele business park CSD,” Aagard continued.

All new development will be subject to the conditions and qualifications established during the zoning map amendment decision made by the planning commission and the Tooele City Council.

The applicant provided Tooele City officials with a concept plan demonstrating how the Tooele Business Park will be laid out and constructed. The plan shows where rail spurs are proposed for rail access.

After Aagard spoke, Stewart addressed the public and the commission to explain the proposal further.

Stewart explained that the Tooele Redevelopment Agency owns around 180 acres of the property, and there are around four other private owners

The property would have rail access.

“Rail Access means that we are actively working with Union Pacific to have an approved rail spur,” Stewart explained to the Transcript Bulletin. “Businesses that need material for the manufacturing or products can then contract with rail companies to have things shipped directly to their buildings at the Tooele Business Park. We are targeting light industrial manufacturing uses that will have a low impact on the community and are clean and safe. Light manufacturing jobs typically pay above the county median average wage and will allow people to work locally. This is not a project that would bring commuter rail service to Salt Lake City, but would primarily bring goods and materials to businesses locating in Tooele. Developing rail will take time and will depend on several factors: first, Union Pacific approval of the concept; second, the economy and our ability to find businesses who want to expand and locate at the Tooele Business Park; third, some initial property sales are needed to help fund rail, road, and infrastructure improvements.”

Redevelopment agency officials believe that rail access within the park will be beneficial for a large majority of Tooele residents, along with having a business park in general.

“We did an economic development strategic plan a couple years back and one of the assets we recognized is that we have rail access in Tooele,” Stewart explained. “This is a unique aspect in Tooele that we can utilize to meet our economic development goals, one of which is people needing to commute out of town to reach jobs. Some estimates are 70 to 75% of folks need to leave town for other employment areas in Salt Lake and other areas, so one of our objectives is to create jobs.”

Potential business owners on the property would include a company manufacturing cables for ski resorts and snow making machines, among others.

“We are working with several businesses who are interested in locating to Tooele,” Stewart said. “Our primary objective is to create new jobs for Tooele Valley residents. We also know that new non-residential development will strengthen our tax base. In the state of Utah, residential property owners pay a discounted property tax, which is good for residents. This means that business development is a key part of our economic development goal and impacts our city budget.”

Stewart said if approved, the development will take up to five years to develop.

Towards the end of the meeting, a public hearing was held.

Several comments were made via email, which were addressed first.

A few comments asked city officials the reason why conventional zoning couldn’t be used for the business park.

“There’s a uniqueness to the size of this property, and in none of our zones do we have architectural standards right now,” Stewart explained. “This is an opportunity where we aren’t lowering the standard of development; it’s actually raising the standard of development, so that as businesses come in, they have to create structures and buildings that look nice and that have low water use. According to what we have tried to create here, they will have to live up to a higher standard of development.”

Other commenters asked about an increase in crime.

“We do believe that this development will create responsible businesses in the neighborhood,” Stewart said. “Business has a vested interest to reduce crime; business has a vested interest to improve the community for employees. We do believe that having businesses in this area will hopefully reduce crime.”

Stewart also addressed a bypass road in the area where the Midvalley Highway may be located near the development, adjusting uses allowed in the zone, creating a map of where industrial uses would be allowed on the property, potential sidewalks, drainage channels, and potential wind turbines on the property,

Members of the planning commission gave their feedback about the business park and asked questions during the meeting.

“I do think it is kind of exciting that we have the opportunity to create this business park,” saod Melodi Gochis, planning commission member. “This is an opportunity for us to create those standards that will be used in this park … We have the opportunity to choose what is best for the city and the residents.”

Chris Sloan, council member, spoke about his concerns about wind turbines on the property.

“Passing it and then finding out what’s in it scares me to death,” he said, speaking about the rezone. “I’m not against the project itself, but we have a lot of questions that still need to be answered … I appreciate the vision, but we’ve got to figure out if the vision meets the code.”

During an in-person public hearing, several comments were made.

Jed Richardson spoke about traffic and roads that would need to be built to make the business park a possibility.

“Are the roads going to go in first, or is Timpie Road going to be greatly affected by this?” he asked.

Nick Rodrick spoke about obstruction of views near his home and the specific location of the business park.

“Is there not another property currently zoned that would function in a similar capacity that would not affect a community in the same way that it would ours?” he asked.

Other concerns including lighting, the look of buildings, noise, emissions, increased traffic, and safety of children in neighborhoods in the area,

At the end of the meeting, all members of the planning commission decided to table the rezone until planning commissioners’ and residents’ questions have been addressed by staff.

They also decided to have another public hearing when they meet again.

“City staff and elected officials recognized going into this planning commission that a 324-acre rezone needs time to get all the details right and to address concerns in the community,” Stewart told the Transcript Bulletin. “We want to get it right, which takes some time. The planning commission meeting was helpful because it brought out concerns of the community and highlighted areas where we can improve the rezone application and bring it back in a better version. Right now, we are working to find the best path forward that maintains our vision and addresses areas where we can improve. We will evaluate lighting, allowable uses, and building height in the various sections of the zone just as examples. We hope to bring a rezone application back to the planning commission in mid-May.”