Tooele City Planning Commission talks new high school

The Tooele City Planning Commission approved a conditional for the future Deseret Peak High School during their March 9 meeting at Tooele City Hall.

The new high school will be built at 2200 N. Berra Boulevard in Tooele City.

The Planning Commission first discussed the construction of road improvements along 2400 North and Berra Boulevard to connect those roads to provide access to and from the school during their Feb. 9 meeting.

At that time it wasn’t known who was responsible for constructing the improvements. The planning commission ended up tabling the discussion until the March 9 meeting to provide time for an agreement to be reached between Tooele City and the Tooele County School District regarding the construction of the infrastructure.

Andrew Aagard, city planner, told the p[annong commission during their March 9 meeting that the new high school would be constructed on 57.12 acres on a vacant site located near Home Depot and Rocky Mountain Care Center.

The property is zoned RR-5 on the west side and the general commercial is on the east side.

“There are no limitations in constructing a public high school in either of these zones,” Aagard said.

The school building will be constructed in the middle of the site with large parking areas located to the south and west of the building, he said.

Athletic areas will be located on the east and north sides of the building.

The property has three new access points, two of those connecting to Berra Boulevard on the west side and one connecting to 120 East, which will connect to 2000 North, according to Aagard.

“All school-related traffic will be directed to 2000 North,” he said.

The school district and Tooele City recently met to solve the question of who would be responsible to connect 2400 North and Berra Boulevard to the school to create more than one way in and out of the school. During their meeting, an agreement of who was responsible for the roads was not reached.

Roger Baker, city attorney, approached the podium and told the planning commission that Tooele City believes the roads that should connect to the property are necessary for student safety, but the school district didn’t think they were necessary.

The school district and city will continue to discuss the roads and traffic movement studies will be discussed.

The hospital also met with the school district and city, and said they wanted to widen 2000 North to two lanes instead of two lanes merging into one, so that there were no conflicts with merging.

“That would create two lanes all the way from SR-36 to Berra Boulevard and then a section of the roundabout would have two lanes to allow buses to peel off the roundabout into the school site,” Baker explained.

During the meeting, planning commission members said that safety concerns needed to be discussed.

Michael Garcia, construction coordinator at the school district said the district would probably pay for 2400 North and Berra Boulevard if necessary, but other measures of payment should be looked at first.

All members of the planning commission voted to approve the conditional use permit with a condition that Berra Boulevard and 2400 North be improved, no matter who is responsible for them.