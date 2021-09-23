Tooele City Planning Commission will review vehicle storage yard

A new vehicle storage yard coming to the Industrial Depot was on the agenda for the Tooele City Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday evening, but at the applicant’s request the item was tabled for a future meeting.

Jim Bolser, Tooele Citycommunity development director, told the planning commission that the request for a conditional use permit by Ben Stephens, representing Copart, Inc, would be tabled.

Copart, Inc. is a global provider of online vehicle auctions and remarketing services to automotive resellers such as insurance, rental car, government agencies, and fleet and finance companies at a discounted price.

The vehicles they sell vary from classic cars, used hybrid cars, off-lease, and trade-ins, according to online Business Journals at bizjournals.com.

They exist in 11 countries including, the United States, Canada, the UK, Germany, Ireland, Brazil, Spain, and others, with over 200 physical locations around the world.

The company was founded in 1982 by Willis J. Johnson in Vallejo, California, according to Business Journals.

Johnson began expanding from his single salvage yard and today the company has 152 locations in the United States.

Now, they want to build a location at the Industrial Depot in Tooele at 300 South Lodestone Way on 37.63 acres, which would be their 153rd location.

The company wants to store their vehicles on the property but all selling would be done online.

The land is located in the industrial zoning district, which is comprehensive with this type of business.

Bolser said that when the item comes back before the commission, it will include a public hearing and a decision about the conditional use permit.