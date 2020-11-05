Tooele City Planning recommends amusement facility code changes

City wants to separate amusement and recreational facilities in their code ♦

The Tooele City Council voted to give the City Council a positive recommendation for proposed changes in the city’s code that regulates amusement facilities during their meeting on Wednesday night at Tooele City hall.

Jim Bolser, Tooele City community development director, presented the changes during the meeting.

The City Council has discussed amusement facilities but the changes need to be discussed again and reviewed by the planning commission, according to Bolser.

“As different land use ideas come forward and come to the City for approval, oftentimes innovation moves a little bit faster than City codes do, because we can’t always predict what new business venture or idea someone may have before they come in,” he said. “That leaves staff with the problem of effectively interpreting, to the best of our ability, what can the best land use be in our city code for that land use or proposal.”

When an individual has a new idea for a business, the City runs into problems with definitions or language in the city code, according to Bolser.

“This doesn’t mean our definitions are poor or wrong,” he said. “It’s just oftentimes they aren’t anticipating every potential future land use.”

One problem the City has encountered lately is city code 7-1-5, which defines amusement facilities and outdoor recreation facilities.

“The definitions themselves are rather broad,” said Bolser. “It makes it difficult to make decisions on how we can best help business applicants come when they come forward.”

City officials want to add a definition to provide clarity, according to Bolser.

It would be good to separate recreational and amusement definitions to provide that clarity, he said.

“The way we have proposed to separate the two, between amusement and recreational, is more in terms of games of skill and training versus games that are more for fun or amusement, like an arcade,” he said.

Prior to the proposed changes, the code only defined indoor and outdoor recreational facilities.

City officials want to add in the definition of an amusement facility, which will be defined as a site or facility providing games or activities operated for the purpose of entertainment for patrons, such as haunted houses, video and arcade games, rides, water slides, or other substantially similar uses.

Bolser said that there are other places in the City code that reference amusement and recreational facilities as well, so the City will need to change those too.

Prior to Wednesday evening’s discussion, the Tooele City Planning Commission held a public hearing and forwarded a unanimous vote to the city council for the added definition.

At the end of the discussion, a public hearing was held but no comments were made.

After the public hearing, all of the members of the planning commission voted to approve the changes to the code.