Tooele City plans fun Fourth of July events

Tooele City has planned a busy weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday after the pandemic last year kept things quieter than usual.

To kick off the weekend celebration, there will be a concert featuring Carver Louis and Charley Jenkins at the Tooele High School football stadium located at 240 W. 100 South. The concert will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday evening.

Charley Jenkins is a county singer and was a finalist on NBC’s “Nashville Star.”

Jenkins has performed on the Today Show and has opened for Taylor Swift, LeAnne Rimes, Alan Jackson, and Florida Georgia Line, among others.

Carver Louis is a local country artist, born in Tooele. He became popular in 2017 after releasing his debut single, “Through with you.”

He has opened for Rodney Atkins, Coffey Anderson, John Michael Montgomery, and other country stars.

Louis will open for Jenkins at the Fourth of July concert.

Tickets for the concert are $5. They can be purchased at Tooele City Hall or Macey’s.

Gates will open on Friday evening at 7 p.m. and general admission bleacher seating will be available.

No coolers, backpacks, or strollers will be allowed at the concert.

“It’s always a great concert out on the football field,” said Terra Sherwood, Tooele City assistant parks and recreation director.

Fireworks will follow the concert at approximately 10 p.m.

Because of professional fireworks being lit off two times throughout the weekend, Tooele City Fire Chief Chris Shubert said that residents of the city should not light off personal fireworks.

“We are strongly encouraging residents to just watch the city’s firework shows and not to light their own off,” he said. “It’s dangerous this year.”

Also on Friday evening, the Bit and Spur rodeo will kick off with a concert by Exit 99 and a youth rodeo at the Deseret Peak Complex.

Exit 99, a local country band, has been around for over 10 years.

Members of the band enjoy playing in venues across Utah but their favorite place to play is Tooele County, because of their name “Exit 99,” which is derived from the exit from I-80 West into the county.

The concert Friday evening will be one of the band’s first concerts since the pandemic.

The children’s rodeo will begin at 2 p.m.

The rodeo will continue on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. and Sunday beginning at the same time with fireworks on Sunday evening.

Tickets are available at Maceys in Tooele or online at tooelebitnspur.com.

More information can also be found on the same website.

On Saturday morning, the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce will host their annual breakfast at Veteran’s Memorial Park located at 15 W. Vine Street in Tooele City.

The breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. and go until 8:30 a.m.

The cost is $5 a plate. Veterans will be able to eat free with proper identification, according to Sherwood.

There will be a 5K freedom run sponsored by the Tooele Kiwanis Club beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning beginning in Settlement Canyon.

There is still time to sign up for the run. The cost is $25 for adults. Children ages zero to 12 are $15. Those aged 13 to 18 are $20.

Tickets can be purchased at tooelekiwanis.com

The run will follow the parade route.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Skyline Drive and ends on Vine Street.

“We are really excited to be able to do the parade again,” Sherwood said. “I don’t think last year we thought we would be able to do the parade this soon with the pandemic. So, it’s a good thing.”

Individuals and businesses participating in the parade will be throwing candy while walking, however candy will not be thrown out of vehicles or off of floats, according to Sherwood.

Those who want to watch the parade need to be careful to not run out into the road, Sherwood said.

“For this to be a good experience for everyone, it needs to be a safe experience,” she said. “Really we need people not to crowd in and allow walkers to throw candy to them instead of crowding in. We really want to make sure this is safe for everyone. It’s about being mindful about safety and staying back a little bit and giving the entries room to come down the route.”

An important thing to note, according to Sherwood, is that Main Street and Skyline Drive will be closed down at approximately 8:30 a.m. prior to the parade.

“We want people to know this. So, really, it’s good to be in place waiting for the parade ahead or time or know that you will have to walk a little ways,” Sherwood explained.

After the parade there will be activities set up at the Aquatic Center Park at approximately 200 West and Vine Street in Tooele.

The activities, including food venders, games, entertainment, and a car show will begin at 11 a.m. and go until 2 p.m.