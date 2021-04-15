Tooele City plans to conduct elementary crosswalk operation

On April 21, at various times, the Tooele City Police along with the Utah Highway Patrol will be patrolling elementary school crosswalks for violations in marked and unmarked cars. They will also be conducting a speed operation on Main Street because of speed issues lately.

At various points throughout the day, there are hundreds of students from the Tooele County School District that have to cross busy roadways in order to get to and from school.

In the past few years, Utah has averaged between 6 to 10 pedestrian deaths a year.

So far in 2021, there have already been 20 pedestrian deaths and we aren’t even a third of the way through the year, according to the Tooele City Police Department.

The goal of the school crosswalk emphasis is to help educate the public on school crossing laws as well as to help deter any would be violators, according to the Tooele City Police Department.