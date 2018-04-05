Tooele City plans to drill new $1.17M well to augment city’s water system

Work will begin soon on a new water well for Tooele City, according to city officials.

The city council approved a resolution Wednesday to award a contract to Hydro Resources Rocky Mountain, Inc. of Fort Lupton, Colorado, to drill a well on city property near AirMed’s helipad at 145 E. 1000 North.

The bid was awarded for $1.17 million, plus another 5 percent ($58,500) in contingency costs that may be used as necessary for changed conditions during the drilling.

The new well will be paid for through culinary water impact fees, according to Tooele City Engineer Paul Hansen.

The well will be drilled to an anticipated depth of 1,200 feet, and be completed with 20-inch diameter casings and screens. It should produce between 800 to 1,200 gallons per minute, Hansen said.

“It will take three months to drill the well,” Hansen said.

He said the city received four bids from excellent well drillers.

The bids were evaluated based on three criteria including bid price, approach to the project, and the city’s past experience with each company.

This is the first time Tooele City has worked with Hydro Resources Rocky Mountain, but the company’s references were stellar, Hansen said.

Bids were evaluated on a 100-point scale with 40 percent for bid price, 30 percent for the company’s approach to the project, and 30 percent for the city’s experience with the company.

Hydro Resources Rocky Mountain scored 87.8 points. The three other companies scored high in the bidding process with scores of 86.6, 83.6 and 78.2.

The contract should be finalized this week, and will bring Tooele’s water well total to 13. Tooele City has 12 active wells.

“One of our wells is currently being serviced, but will be operational by the end of the month,” Hansen said.

“Drilling of the well is only the first step,” he added. “Once we know what the well is capable of producing in terms of quantity, and we have confirmed that the water quality meets state standards, we will move forward with design of the pumping facilities, well house, pipelines, storage, permitting.”

The city engineer said it is anticipated the new well will be available for use in 2019.

The resolution indicates the well is part of Tooele City’s culinary water master plan.

In other city business Wednesday night, the city council also passed a resolution to sign a four-year contract with Ace Recycling & Disposal for garbage collection and collecting recyclables.

Ace has worked continually with Tooele City since 1993 collecting refuse, and since March 2017, picking up recyclables.

Tooele City owns the refuse cans while the blue cans for recyclables are owned by Ace Recycling & Disposal, according to city attorney Roger Baker.

Current garbage fees in Tooele are $11 per month for residential garbage pickup and $5.50 a month for a second container. The recycling fee is $5.60 per month.

According to the contract, from April 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019, the city will pay Ace $5.09 per refuse container, plus $1.46 for each additional container for residences requiring more than one container, according to the contract. The rate is adjusted each year.

Tooele’s rate for recycling services is based on the percentage of homes that use the service that is based on utility account participation.

The monthly fee has been $5.12 per can because 20-35 percent of utility account holders use the recycling service. Once the rate reaches 36 percent, the fee drops to $4.50 per can, and the rate would go down to $4 per can if 70 percent of utility account holders use the recycling service.