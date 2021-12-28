Tooele City plans to upgrade website

Plans to upgrade the Tooele City website were discussed during the Dec. 15 City Council meeting.

During the meeting, Shilo Baker, the mayor’s assistant and web specialist, presented the discussion about the website.

During the last seven years, the city has had a web developer who has helped with the city’s website at tooelecity.org.

In fall of 2020, Baker found out that the website was no longer compatible, so the website was moved to a different platform.

“They moved us over to a new platform which did not carry over the functionality and some of the formatting that we had and so, at that time we decided that we would rebuild our site,” Baker said.

Because of the changes and limited functionality, the city decided to revamp the website, but in August, there was little progress made, Baker said.

Baker and city staff decided to get rid of the web developer and the company who were working on the website and hire another company.

Three bids were received from other developing companies and the city decided to go with the lowest bid, but the company didn’t have the capacity to develop the website.

The city then decided to go to the next bid from a company called Revise for $17,700

“I have been thoroughly impressed with what they showed me and what I’ve seen,” Baker said.

Baker said that she would like Revise to start revamping the city’s website as soon as possible.

Baker told the council that the money to fix the city’s website wasn’t in the fiscal year’s budget.

“I am here to ask if we can do a budget adjustment,” she explained.

Baker said that she would like to ask for a $2,000 contingency on top of the $17,700.

“The proposal is up to a certain number of pages and documents for them to transfer over and build for us, and anything is an additional fee per page,” she said.

Each year after the initial $17,700 is paid, a fee of $3,900 would be required.

“If we stay with them, at the four-year mark, they will do a redesign at no additional cost,” Baker said speaking about Revive. “That’s a huge cost savings to us.”

Baker would also like to take professional photos and make videos to launch the new site.

The new site would be mobile functional.

“We know that everyone looks at everything on their phones, so that is imperative,” Baker said.

The city plans to have a fully-searchable site.

Since the website was changed to another platform, searching has been unavailable.

A better site-map for residents of the city and businesses will also be included in the website.

Baker also plans to make the website more engaging.

“They offer a feature in the package that makes available a text and email alert of almost any topic or page that residents would want,” she explained.

Currently, the website does have a place where residents can sign up for email alerts but the text alert would be new and the email alerts would be upgraded.

“If you sign up for City Council alerts, we will send you an alert when a new agenda is posted,” Baker said.

The website should be completed in four to five months, according to Baker.