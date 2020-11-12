Tooele City plans to use CARES federal grant funding

A variety of city agencies to receive funds in second round of funding ♦

Tooele City will spend their second round of CARES grant funding to help out agencies within the city.

The CARES — Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — federal funding was discussed at the Tooele City Council business meeting on Nov. 4. at 5:30 p.m.

Shannon Wimmer, City finance director presented the proposed funding.

During the meeting Wimmer said she wanted to talk about any additional agencies within the city that would need funding, as well as the third round of CARES grant funding that will begin Dec. 31.

Currently, in the proposed funding, the Tooele City library will receive $18,450 for lounge seating throughout the library, face shields for employees, carts for items held by the public, cleaning expenses, and deck chairs that can be sanitized by staff.

City Council member Melodie Gochis asked why expanding the library’s WiFi was not included in the proposed funding, because a few months ago the library was planning on expanding their WiFi to reach out into the parking lot.

Wimmer said that the library had a separate CARES grant for expanding the WiFi, so it did not need to be included in the City’s funding.

The Fire Department was not included in the proposed CARES act funding.

“I noticed there is no allocation for our fire department,” said Gochis. “They are on the front lines for health and safety.”

The Tooele County Emergency Management Department was able to provide the fire department with everything they needed during the pandemic, said Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn.

Along with the library funding, Tooele City will spend the $701,726 they received through the CARES grant on City Hall, community development, the finance department, the golf course, human resources, information technology expenses, city parks, the police department, the city pool, recorder’s office, and local sewers.

At the end of the discussion, council member Tony Graff stated that along with the proposed funding for the city’s agencies, he would like to see relief from the City for the City’s citizens.

This and other agencies receiving funding may be talked about further by the City Council in another discussion soon.

“The CARES funding needed to be finalized soon,” said Wimmer.