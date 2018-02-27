Tooele City police arrest man in intentional hit-and-run accident

A Grantsville man was arrested by Tooele City police following a hit-and-run accident in the area of 915 N. Main St. on Saturday afternoon.

Kelly Andrews, 43, was driving a stolen Dodge pickup truck northbound on Main Street when he began swerving at the victim’s vehicle, according to a release from Tooele City police. The victim, who was traveling with a passenger, and Andrews both pulled to the shoulder of the road near 915 N. Main St.

When the victim exited his vehicle, Andrews reversed toward the victim and his vehicle, the release said. Andrews struck the victim’s vehicle and then the victim with the stolen pickup truck before fleeing from the area.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, according to the release.

Police later tracked down the stolen pickup truck Andrews was using in the area of Crestview Drive and witnesses observed a male matching Andrews’s description fleeing from the truck on foot, the release said. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and cavnsassed the area but did not locate Andrews.

The following day, Andrews was located and arrested in Murray, according to Tooele City police. The initial release on Saturday detailed Andrews had connections in the Tooele, Grantsville and Murray areas.

Police believe there was a past relationship between Andrews and the passenger in the victim’s car, the release said. Court records show two protective orders were filed against Andrews in the past year, including one as recently as Feb. 21.

As of Monday afternoon, charges against Andrews had not yet been filed in 3rd District Court.