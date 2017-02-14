Tooele City police awards its best and brightest officers

The extraordinary efforts of members of the Tooele City Police Department were recognized during the department’s annual award banquet Thursday evening.

Tooele City Police Chief Ron Kirby thanked the department’s employees and their families for making sacrifices for the community they serve during the banquet at Tooele Applied Technical College.

“You do things in the middle of the night, in the wee hours of the morning, when practically everybody in the community is asleep and you’re out there encountering very real dangers and keeping the community safe,” Kirby said.

In addition to the typical awards presented by the department, two new awards were presented to members of the department — the Medal of Excellence and Meritorious Service Award.

This year two different groups of Tooele City police officers were presented with the Meritorious Service Award. The first recipients of the award were officers Michael Durtschi, Cody Dalton and Brian Danielson for their efforts to identify the murder of Marcella Aragon and arrest her son, Jesus Aragon, in connection to the crime.

Also receiving the Meritorious Service Award was the department’s investigation department for its work, combined with familial DNA testing, to make an arrest in the 2011 murder of Evelynne Derricott, which had gone unsolved for nearly five years. The award recipients included Sgt. Lonnie Collings and detectives James May, Jason Spencer, Chris Thompson, Ian Borders and Ryan Warner.

Senior Administrative Assistant Sabrina Fawson received the Medal of Excellence in part for her efforts to secure a $125,000 federal Community Oriented Policing Services grant in 2016. Fawson will oversee more than $200,000 in grant funding in the current year, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Tanya Turnbow.

“We want you to know, Sabrina, that we are so appreciative of everything that you do and the hard work that you put in,” Turnbow said.

The Chief’s Award, determined by Kirby, was presented to Spencer for his knowledge and expertise with gang life and drug culture in Tooele City and surrounding communities. Kirby noted Spencer is also adept at using social media to locate and monitor potential crimes and criminals, and has been successful in getting full confessions, including in the Aragon murder.

A Life Saving Award was presented to Tooele City Officer Josh Curtis and K-9 Officer Maggie who helped locate an intoxicated woman who fled a Tooele City home and was found unresponsive a couple blocks away.

Distinguished Service Awards were presented to Sgts. Don Nelson and Rob Benson for 15 years with the department.

Tooele City Councilwoman Debbie Winn gave the closing remarks at the ceremony and praised the department for making the effort to do more than just arrest those breaking the law.

“It’s also heartwarming to see what you do to help people, the good people, the people obeying the law,” Winn said.