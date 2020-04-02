Tooele City Police Department building ribbon cutting delayed

Police move in but formal ceremony and open house will be rescheduled ♦

Originally scheduled for April 6, Tooele City’s new police station ribbon cutting ceremony will be postponed because of COVID-19.

According to Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn, the ribbon cutting will be postponed “indefinitely”.

“We do not know how long this pandemic will last, so we have not set a date yet,” she said.

Construction on the red brick building began on April 4, 2019 after a groundbreaking ceremony.

Big D Construction of Salt Lake City has been working on the 21,000-square-foot facility.

“This is such a great day for Tooele City, especially for our residents and for our police force,” Winn said at the ground breaking ceremony.

The maximum budget for the station was set at $8.46 million. However, during her state of the city address in February 2020, Winn said that it was being built under budget.

After the earthquake on March 18, Tooele City police moved into the new building because of structural damage to the old building on main street.

The new police station will be around 5,000-square-feet larger than the old station on Main Street.

“We look forward to the day when we can have our big celebration and open house for the public to see this beautiful building,” Winn said.