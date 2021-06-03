Tooele City Police Department gets rid of shotguns

City will offer the shotguns to police officers to purchase ♦

The Tooele City Police Department plans to get rid of their old shotguns for officers. They have been replaced by rifles.

During the Tooele City Council meeting on Wednesday evening city recorder Michelle Pitt presented the shotguns as surplus property.

Pitt told members of the city council and community that the department had recently transitioned to rifles. They no longer used the shotguns and would like to offer the old shotguns to police officers to purchase.

Pitt noted that any city property valued at more than $100 has to be brought before the city council and declared as surplus.

The shotguns included 15 590 Mossberg shotguns all valued at $175 or $200, six Mossberg 590 short barrel shotguns all valued at $200, a Remington 870 Express valued at $150, four Remington 870 Police Mags valued at $150 and $175 and a Winchester 1300 Defender valued at $175.

All of the guns together will be sold for almost $9,000, she said.

Prior to a decision being made city council member Tony Graf asked whether the short-barreled guns were legal to transfer to a private entity.

Captain Adrian Day, with the Tooele City Police Department, said that he believed the officers purchasing the short-barreled guns would have to have a federal firearm license.

“We could use a federal firearms dealer to sell them to but I think they are safer in the hands of people we know and would use them correctly,” Day explained.

At the end of the discussion all of the members of the city council voted to declare the guns surplus property and gave the okay for the police department to sell them to officers.

“I’m glad it’s okay to let the officers buy the guns. I think that’s a great idea,” said councilman Ed Hansen.