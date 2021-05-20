Tooele City Police Department’s victims of crime grant gets cut back

Tooele City Police Department will see less money coming through in a grant that in the past has allowed them to help victims of crime.

During the Tooele City Council meeting on Wednesday night, the grant and budget cuts for the Tooele City Police Department Victim Advocacy Program were discussed.

For many years the police department has received a grant to help out victims of crime.

The Victims of Crime Act Grant is a program from federal government funds that is allotted to programs that provide direct services to victims of crimes such as sexual assault, domestic violence, child assault, stalking, robbery, attempted homicide and others.

The grant helps victim of crimes by allowing the organization, which in this case is the victim advocacy program at the city police department, to provide victims of crime with resources to help them heal, emergency expenses, housing, relocation, restitution, orders of protection, and others, according to Velynn Matson, victim advocate at the Tooele City Police Department.

The Victims of Crime Act grant is funded through a collection of criminal finds, penalties, forfeitures, and special assessment through the government.

“Funding for the 2021 and 2022 grants will decrease in the next two years,” said Matson. “This is because the funds that are put into the program have dramatically decreased.”

In 2017, over six billion dollars was deposited into a large account to be dispersed to organizations and businesses who helped those impacted by crime.

In 2018 and 2019, one billion dollars was deposited.

In the next two years, the amount will be cut by 20%.

“This cut in funding will result in less emergency funds being disbursed to the victims of crime in our community,” said Matson.

The Tooele City Police Department Victim Advocacy Program plans to partner with other organizations who help victims of crime to make the best of their new situation.

Since July 2020, the victim advocacy program has helped over 390 victims, according to Matson.

“The victim advocacy program at the police department is a place where victims can share their experiences and access resources to help them move forward after traumatic and life-threatening experiences,” Matson explained.

Tony Graff, city council member, said when he is not performing his city council duties, he is working with victim advocates.

“One of the greatest benefits that they do is they give victims a voice,” he said. “They help them prepare to go to court and speak in front of the person who is charged and so what you do is a vital service and I am very grateful for what you do.”

“I think that we forget too many times about the victims,” said Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn. “I was not aware that this funding is decreasing and will continue to decrease and I am willing to make a recommendation that we don’t let this go away. It’s interesting that our government makes sure we provide for all of the needs of the perpetrators, but we forget about the victims. You do a wonderful job and it does not go unnoticed.”

Each year the Tooele City Police Department has to apply for the funding.