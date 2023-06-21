Tooele City Police explain how a vehicle ended up at the bottom of Settlement Canyon reservoir

Camera footage of rescue released ♦

The Tooele City Police have released body camera and dash camera footage from their rescue of a 12-year-old girl they pulled from a submerged vehicle in Settlement Canyon Reservoir on the afternoon of Saturday, June 3.

Bodycam footage shows an officer driving up Settlement Canyon before they quickly put their vehicle in park and jumped out. The officer can be seen running to the shore of the reservoir and a woman yelling, “My daughter is in there.”

The woman, who can be seen standing in the water, frantically told officers that her 12-year-old daughter was in the reservoir. Officers quickly removed their boots and prepared to jump into the reservoir to rescue the girl.

At the same time, another woman can be heard telling officers she tried to swim to rescue the girl, but it was too cold. Bystanders described to police where the vehicle was located in the lake and they jumped in to rescue the girl.

Dashcam video footage shows the officers jumping into the reservoir and swimming out to where the vehicle was. Police can be heard trying to gain entry into the vehicle and one officer said, “Give me goggles! Does anyone have goggles?”

An officer also said, “Give me a pry bar! Give me something to open the door!”

A little while later, an officer can be heard saying, “Let’s get the back window. The gun! Give me the gun.”

One of the officers was able to shoot the back window out and retrieve the girl. After the girl was pulled to shore, she was revived by a bystander and officers.

“We got her out of the car,” one of the officers told dispatch. “We are starting CPR.”

Tooele City Police have also released information on how the vehicle ended up in the water.

The driver of the vehicle was trying to park at the overlook area of the reservoir when her foot slipped off of the brake and the vehicle went over the side of the cliff. Her footwear was wet, because of the rainy weather outside, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, TCPD public information officer.