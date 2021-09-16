Tooele City Police get a raise

City adopts new pay schedule to keep up law enforcement ‘wage war’ ♦

Law enforcement agencies across the Wasatch Front are raising their pay in an effort to recruit and retain officers as they battle a personnel shortage.

The Tooele City Council adopted a new salary schedule for police officers during their meeting on Wednesday evening.

The council previously discussed law enforcement pay during their Sept. 1 meeting.

At that meeting, Kami Perkins, Tooele City human resources director, told city council members that Tooele City’s pay for police officers was significantly lower than that of other agencies throughout the state, calling the problem “the wage war.”

Perkins proposed several options to increase wages, with the goal of increasing officer’s pay up to or close to Salt Lake City’s current wage, which is $26.93 an hour for an entry-level officer.

Mayor Debbie Winn and Police Chief Adrian Day came up with seven options to increase pay for the officers that were presented at the Sept. 1 meeting.

Three were chosen as the best options and at the end of the Sept. 1 City Council meeting. Council members chose to go with the first option in an informal vote, which will raise the entry level wage for an officer to $25.07 and keep their enhanced tier two retirement program the same through the end of the fiscal year.

Perkins explained that during Wednesday night’s meeting a public hearing would be held and a formal ordinance decision on police salaries would be made by the City Council.

Perkins explained that this situation was unique because usually the city council decides on staff pay during their budget meetings. However, the decision for police wages was urgent, because due to the high pay of other departments Tooele City may lose officers if they didn’t do something quickly, she said.

“This is a great, great thing,” Perkins said. “Watching the support on social media has been great. Usually, social media isn’t a fun thing to watch but [officers] ladies and gentlemen you have a lot of support in this community and it’s overwhelming. Most of our audience tonight is our officers and their family members. The community doesn’t support things like this unless they support the department and that support comes from the quality men and women we have protecting and serving in this community.”

During the public hearing no comments were made.

At the end of the meeting, all members of the council voted formally to approve the new pay wage for officers.

“Thank you for the support you provide for our citizens,” said Melodi Gochis, council chairwoman. “Thank you, Chief Day. Thank you, officers.”