Tooele City police investigating extortion letter placed on homes

Tooele City police say there is no threat to residents who received an extortion letter at their homes at the end of November.

The letter demanded residents pay $2,000 in cash since their homes were being watched by the extortionist’s “men” and their phones were tapped. The letter also said if victims did anything the suspects “didn’t like,” their family would die.

“I have my men watching you at all times and will know if you call the police,” the note said. “We have your phones tapped.”

The notes were taped to the doors of three homes in the Deer Hollow subdivision on Nov. 28, police said.

Tooele City Police Chief Ron Kirby said the department investigated the extortion note and staked out the drop off location for the money, where a man in a hoodie was awaiting payment from the victims.

When police apprehended the man, the suspect turned out to be a 15-year-old boy, according to Kirby.

“We believe this was an ill-conceived plan by a couple teenage boys,” he said.

The initial suspect was brought to the Tooele City Police Department and questioned by detectives, Kirby said. Detectives determined the 15-year-old suspect was being taken advantage of by an acquaintance around the same age, he said.

Since the suspects didn’t know each other well, the second suspect has not been identified by name and police are determining how and where he or she met the other suspect, Kirby said. Due to their age, the name of the apprehended suspect was not released.

Once the investigation is complete and the other suspect has been identified and contacted, the involved suspects could face felony extortion charges, according to Kirby. The crime is rare in Tooele City and Kirby said it had been several years since the department had seen an extortion case.

Kirby said victims did the right thing in contacting police but said some were overzealous in going to the drop-off point where police apprehended the initial suspect. No charges have been filed at this time.