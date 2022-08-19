Tooele City Police make arrest after finding deceased woman

A man was arrested after a woman was found dead in Tooele on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Tooele City Police officers were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 18, to an apartment in the area of 870 S. 1050 West in Tooele City.

Dispatch advised officers that there was an unconscious female unresponsive and not breathing at the location, according to a probable cause statement. Officers were also told there was blood present and the woman was in the bathroom wedged between the toilet and the tub.

Upon arriving, officers found a deceased 35 year old female in the home’s bathroom with an apparent bullet hole in her head, according to the statement.

While officers were on the scene, Michael Patterson called 911 and told them he had shot his wife. Patterson notified dispatch of where he was located.

Patterson was taken into custody without incident. Before being transported to the Tooele City Police Station for an interview, Patterson led officers to the area where his vehicle was located.

Patterson advised police that he had discarded the victim’s broken cellphone, a firearm, and magazine in the area surrounding where he parked his car, according to the statement.

Neighbors at the crime scene told police they heard screaming. Upon exiting their residence, the neighbors located a 9-year-old boy who said his mom was in the bathroom and was not moving. The neighbors entered the residence, found the victim, and called 911, according to the probable cause statement.

State Crime Lab forensic specialists and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s Office were called in to investigate and process the scene.

After interviewing Patterson, he was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on homicide charges after investigators noted that the evidence at the scene contradicted Patterson’s claims of how the shooting happened, according to the probable cause statement.

This is an open and ongoing investigation.