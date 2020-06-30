Tooele City Police recommend animal cruelty charges for dog groomer

A Tooele dog groomer is facing possible charges of animal cruelty as a result of a Tooele City Police investigation of two alleged incidents of abuse, according to Tooele Citys Police Department’s public information officer, Jeremy Hansen.

The dog groomer denies all wrong doing, asserting that he takes good care of pets at his business and expects the courts will exonerate him of all charges.

The first incident was reported to Tooele City police on June 10 at approximately 7 p.m.

A dog owner told police that the groomer at Doggy Style Pet Grooming on Vine Street in Tooele was “obviously drunk” with some open alcohol containers around him, according to a report by Hansen.

When the owner dropped off their dog around 11 a.m., they were told that the dog would be done by 1 p.m. When they arrived at 1 p.m. the dog’s owners asked Micah Gardner, owner of the facility, if their dog was done. Gardner said that it wouldn’t be done until 4 p.m., said Hansen.

According to the dog’s owners, Gardner kept pushing the time back that the dog would be ready. At around 6:45 that evening, the owner waiting for the dog, walked back into Doggy Style, where they heard “mild crashing” noises, according to Hansen.

They then walked further into the back of the store where they observed Gardner laying on his back. The owner of the dog asked for their dog back, at which point Gardner asked which dog was theirs. Gardner initially returned with the wrong dog, according to Hansen’s report on the incident.

When the owner got their dog back, the dog allegedly had a “massive lump” on his nose, bulging and bloodshot eyes, and blood on one of his paws, Hansen reported.

According to Hansen, the dog owner said they took their dog to Countryside Animal Clinic in Tooele where an employee advised them that the dog had “soft tissue swelling around the face” and “swelling around the eyes consistent with trauma.”

When officers responded to the business after the dog owners call, they found Gardner unconscious on the floor, according to Hansen. The officers wrote in their report that they observed empty alcohol containers inside the business, he said.

The officers said they called for an ambulance to transport Gardner to a local hospital.

The second incident was reported to police on June 12, but actually occurred on June 6, according to Hansen.

A second dog owner stated that she dropped off her dog to Gardner and he stated that the dog would be done around 1 p.m., according to Hansen.

When the owner arrived to pick up their dog, Gardner pushed the time back until around 4:15 p.m.

When the owners were able to pick up the dog, they stated that it was “acting scared,” was lethargic, had red eyes, and it appeared that her “eyelid was popping out,” according to Hansen.

Tooele City police have sent a report on both incidents to the Tooele City Attorney’s Office with a request that Gardner be charged with two counts of animal cruelty, a Class B misdemeanor.

The case is currently under review by the city attorney’s office.

When the Transcript reached out to Gardner concerning the recent events, he denied all of the charges and offered an explanation for the incidents.

“Certain breads can sometimes be inherently more difficult to handle for many different reasons,” he stated. “On rare occasions dogs are fearful, despite being well cared for. This can trigger a fear flight or fight, response. This reaction, though very rare, can be extreme and dangerous to the pet and groomer. I always have and will continue to provide the best service to the pets and their owners that I can. I urge anybody who has concerns to come see for themselves how pets are treated here, as opposed to believing everything they hear. These charges are very unfortunate and I have faith that the courts will show untrue.”