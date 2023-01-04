Tooele City Police report false lockdown alert from Ring Camera app

Tooele City Police confirmed that a message to shelter in place regarding police activity that came from the Ring Doorbell Neighbors App on Dec. 26 was false.

Individuals in a Tooele City neighborhood with Ring Doorbell reported receiving a notification on Dec. 26, 2022 just after 7 p.m., which said there was a “large police presence” near Upland Drive and to shelter in place.

Community members quickly took to Facebook to talk about the notification, which was written by an application user and not an official source, according to the Tooele City Police Department.

Some Tooele City residents that live near Upland Drive joined the conversation and stated that they didn’t see any police activity in their area.

Other Tooele City residents insisted that they saw police cars with lights on in the area.

Shortly after the post was put out, Tooele City Police investigated.

“People can just post stuff on Ring,” said Cpl. Colbey Bentley, Tooele City Police Department’s public information officer. “After we saw this, we were able to make sure there wasn’t an imminent threat, no shelter in place was needed.”

The next morning, Tooele Police took to Facebook to let the community know the post was false.

“Tooele City Police did not have any police incidents in that area,” they wrote.

Officers also warned community members to avoid posting false information.

“Please use caution when posting public safety information,” they wrote. “Always make sure anything posted is accurate and true.”

If there is ever a situation where a shelter in place order has been put in place, police will complete a reverse 911 call to every cellphone and landline in the area with detailed instructions of what to do, Bentley said.

Posts directly from the Tooele City Police Department’s Facebook page may also be made in the event of an emergency.

Despite false information, the Ring app does have its benefits.

“We can’t access video from anyone’s Ring devices, but people can choose to send us videos,” Bentley explained. “So anytime any sort of crime gets reported, it will send all of the officers an email and a text message and say there is an issue happening in that area.”