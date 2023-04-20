Tooele City police respond to report of juvenile with gun near an elementary school

Prompt investigation clears school to return to normal status ♦

Tooele City police officers, with support from other law enforcement agencies, responded to the area near Copper Canyon Elementary on Thursday, April 20, after an individual spotted a juvenile with what appeared to be a handgun near the school. Turns out, the gun was an air-soft gun.

Tooele Dispatch received the call around 11:30 a.m. from a concerned resident who saw the juvenile with the gun.

Copper Canyon Elementary was placed in lockdown for a few minutes after the call and then they were moved to “secure” protocol after a few minutes at the recommendation of Tooele City police who were on site at the school.

A lockdown is generally a response to a threat inside a school building. Classroom doors are locked, lights are turned off, and teachers and students move away from sight and remain quiet.

Secure protocol, formerly known as lockout, is used when there is a threat outside the school building. All students are brought into the building and accounted for in their classroom. Perimeter doors are locked and business continues as usual in classrooms.

After police responded, they made contact with the juvenile in a nearby neighborhood and determined that the firearm was an air-soft gun, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department and Brett Valdez, school district communications director.

It is unclear what the juvenile was doing with an air-soft gun or if they shot the gun near the school.

Tooele City police thanked Adult Probation and Parole, the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Highway Patrol for their quick response and help.

The school district posted a “thank you” on Facebook to Tooele City police for their quick response.