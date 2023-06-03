Saturday afternoon rescue at Settlement Canyon Reservoir

Tooele City police revive 12-year-old girl after pulling her from a submerged vehicle ♦

Tooele City police officers revived a 12-year-old girl they pulled from a car submerged in Settlement Canyon Reservoir on Saturday afternoon.

Tooele City police officers were dispatched to the Settlement Canyon Reservoir at around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, in regards to a vehicle that was sinking in the reservoir.

Officers were told that three occupants were inside the vehicle when it went into the reservoir. Two of them, a 43-year-old female and a male child were able to make it out, however a 12-year-old female was still stuck inside, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer with the Tooele City Police Department.

Two officers were near the area when the vehicle went into the reservoir. Witnesses who saw what happened notified the officers who then went over to the submerged vehicle.

Despite repeated attempts to gain access to the inside of the vehicle, being submerged in the reservoir made the rescue increasingly difficult, Bentley said.

When officers realized the exigency of the situation, they used a firearm to shoot through a window in an attempt to break it. After doing so, officers were able to gain access to the vehicle and rescue the occupant.

The officers performed CPR on the 12-year-old until she began to breath on her own, Bentley said.

Medical services arrived and transported her to a local area hospital. The 12-year-old is in stable condition at this time.

All of the occupants of the vehicle were Tooele City residents. This investigation is still in an early phase. When more information is available it will be released.