Tooele City police seek help catching criminals

The Tooele City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a lewdness case.

The vehicle is a green sedan, as captured by a surveillance image, and Tooele City police are looking to identify the vehicle and its owner, according to the department’s open case information request online. The car appears to have after-market rims and there are possible dents on the rear driver side panel.

The Tooele City Police Department did not specify the act of lewdness.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its owner should contact the investigations division at 435-882-8900, Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600 or text ‘TOOELETIP’ and a message to 274637 (CRIMES).

The Tooele City Police Department posts information requests for open cases on its website, http://tooelecity.org/city-departments/police-department/open-cases/, and through its Facebook page, Tooele City Police Department.