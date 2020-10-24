Tooele City Police seek help in locating missing 14-year old

Tooele City Police are seeking the help of the public in finding a 14-year old Tooele girl who has been missing since Tuesday.

Mia Elektra Richards was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to a post dated Friday on the Tooele City Police Department’s Facebook page.

“It’s crucial that we find her as soon as possible and return her to her family. Please be diligent in looking for her while out in public,” reads the post.

The Tooele City Police ask that people who see Mia or have information on her whereabouts contact dispatch at 435-882-5600 (option 1) and ask for Detective Lopez. Please reference case 11623.

She is 5’2”, approximately 135 pounds, brownish hazel eyes, her hair is brown with faded pink streaks/bangs.