Tooele City Police warns parking violations are real

The Tooele City Police Department has been writing tickets and warnings for parking violations.

In the past 30 days, Tooele City Police have given out 100 citations and 68 warnings to individuals violating the city’s parking laws, according to Jeremy Hansen, Tooele City Police Department public information officer.

Contrary to popular belief, Tooele City Police would rather hand out a warning if possible, than a citation.

“The warning citations are likely a little higher than what is documented in our records,” Hansen said, speaking about the 68 warnings recorded for the past 30 days. “Some officers issue parking warnings on pink paper, which are written warnings and are not counted for statistical purposes in our records. The pink paper warnings are simply advising the owner of the violation.”

Some of the most common citations and warnings officers give out are for wrongful parking.

“There are numerous parking violations in city code that we enforce, but we most commonly see using streets for storage, parking on a sidewalk, and the snow event parking restrictions, that says it is unlawful to park any vehicle on a public right-of-way while snow is falling,” said Hansen.

All of the city’s parking laws can be viewed at tooelecity.org.

There is no monthly average of how many parking citations and warnings are given out.

“This number is going to fluctuate every month,” Hansen said. “It is totally different during summer, because it is not snowing, therefore officers don’t give citations or warnings for parking on the street while it is snowing. If we have a month that has five snow storms, it’s going to drive the number of parking in the street while snow is falling citations and warning way up.”

Tooele City Police Department does not have a quota of traffic citations that they must meet.

“There is not a monthly average we try to keep,” said Hansen. “Some days the crews are so busy they can’t get to enforcing parking regulations. Other days they are able to take a few hours out of their shift to do so.”

As always, following parking laws is important, according to Hansen.

“The number one reason we enforce parking is for the safety of our citizens,” said Hansen. “The police department receives a lot of parking complaints every year. Citizens tell us they cannot see around their neighbor’s vehicles while pulling out of their driveway or the plows cannot remove the snow in front of their home due to neighbors parking their vehicles on the street. If someone is parking on or is blocking a sidewalk, it forces the pedestrian into the roadway to pass. The safety of our citizens is our top priority.”

According to the approved budget for Tooele City, parking violations account for less than 1% of the city’s general fund revenue.