Tooele City police will add exploring program for youth

Area youth interested in a career in law enforcement will have a new opportunity through a program offered by the Tooele City Police Department.

The opportunity is offered through the Explorer Club program, an affiliate of the Boy Scouts of America, which exposes 14- to 20-year-old young men and women to different careers, including law enforcement. The Tooele City Police Department post for the law enforcement explorer club is scheduled to have its first meeting on Feb. 21, according to Sgt. Tanya Kalma.

The program exposes young people to different aspects of law enforcement careers, including investigations and traffic patrol, Kalma said. Meetings will be held bi-weekly and the post will have an internal leadership structure so it can operate independently.

Officers will give talks on different areas of law enforcement and provide advisement for the group, according to Kalma.

Anyone interested in joining will need to complete an application available at the Tooele City Police Department and pass a background check and interview. Kalma said the department hopes to have members who join young and remain in the program for several years.

“If you are interested, we are opening the program community-wide,” she said.

Interacting with the county’s youth and encouraging careers in law enforcement for interested young people are among the goals of the program, Kalma said.

“The main reason behind starting the program is to work to build trust with our community,” she said.

Experience with law enforcement can help young people determine if they are interested in a career in the field or not. Kalma can attest to the benefits personally, as she attributes an internship with the Grantsville City Police Department in deciding she wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Anyone interested in more information on the Law Enforcement Exploring program can contact the Tooele City Police Department at 435-882-8900 or an in-person visit at 323 N. Main St.