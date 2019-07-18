Tooele City raises cemetery fees

The Tooele City Council approved an increase to most of its cemetery fees during its meeting Wednesday evening.

The proposed cost of resident grave spaces and upright resident grave space will increase $100 to $600 and $900, respectively. The same increase was approved for non-resident grave space and upright grave space, to $1,000 and $1,300.

Non-resident baby or cremation grave sites will remain at $300, with resident cremation and baby grave sites increasing $50 to $250.

Tooele City Parks and Recreation Director Darwin Cook said the new cemetery fees were recommended by the cemetery staff, with the intention of falling more in-line with other area cemeteries. Tooele City has the most expensive resident grave spaces in the county’s largest communities at $600, higher than Stansbury Park at $400 and Grantsville City at $500.

Grantsville City has the most expensive non-resident grave spaces at $1,500, substantially higher than Tooele City ($1,000) and Stansbury Park ($800).

Cook said most of the changes were minor and increased to cover the cost of commodities like grave sites, which remain divided with different resident and non-resident fees.

The opening and closing fees are now uniform for residents and non-residents, at $300 for typical grave sites and $200 for cremation or baby burial plots.

“The service charges changes that we’re recommending for those fees will be a one fee for both resident and non-resident because they’re just a recuperation fee for the services the city employees are providing at the cemetery,” Cook said.

The fee for resident disinterment of cremations was increased from $90 to $500, which is the same as Grantsville City and less than Stansbury Park charges, at $800.

The update to the cemetery fee schedule was approved on a motion from City Councilman Brad Pratt, seconded by Councilwoman Melodi Gochis. The vote passed 4-0, with City Council Chairman Steve Pruden absent.