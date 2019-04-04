Tooele City, RDA approve tax increment on Broadway redevelopment project

A half-dozen tax increment agreements were approved by the Tooele City Council and the city’s redevelopment agency during meetings Wednesday night.

The tax increment agreements primarily focused on the Broadway Community Development Project Area. According to Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn, the project area involves the vacant Broadway Hotel.

“So we do have a developer that is interested in coming in and redoing that hotel and also building some adjacent buildings to it for some affordable housing units, which is so desperately needed,” Winn said.

The agreements with Tooele County, Tooele County School District and Tooele City, would involve the taxing entities allocating 75% of the additional tax revenue raised by redeveloping the property to the RDA for a period of 10 years. The project area is expected to produce $47,959 in additional tax revenue per year.

Under the 10 year deal, a total of $35,969 annually would go to the RDA, with $34,171 toward redevelopment activities such as infrastructure and incentives, and $1,798 for administration. The remaining increase in annual property tax revenue would be split according to tax rate, with $1,299 to Tooele County, $8,057 to the school district and $2,634 to Tooele City.

The Tooele City Council approved the tax increment agreement during its business meeting Wednesday night. The RDA board, which is comprised of the City Council members, then approved agreements with the city, county and school district in a following meeting.

The RDA board also approved a tax increment participation agreement with Tooele County for the 1000 North Retail Community Reinvestment Project Area. The project involves 33 acres southwest of the intersection of 1000 North and Main Street.

Under the agreement, 75% of additional property tax revenue from the development of the property would go to the RDA, with the county receiving the remaining 25%. The county’s estimated annual portion is $14,416 and the RDA’s is $43,247.

Winn said the county was willing to make the deal based upon the increase to other taxes, especially sales tax, which would net a projected increase of more than $402,000 in revenue. The county approved the tax increment agreement during its March 19 meeting.

“When you see the numbers, it just all makes sense,” she said. “So they were very, very supportive of this project.”