Tooele City recognizes Great Salt Lake Council’s 100th anniversary

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn signed a proclamation Wednesday night honoring the Great Salt Lake Council of the Boy Scouts of America on its 100th anniversary.

“It is a great honor to be able to sign this proclamation and declare the year of 2018 as the 100th anniversary of the Great Salt Lake Council,” Winn said.

“I want to thank all the scouts, leaders and volunteers for all the time and effort they put into this program,” she added. “This program makes such a huge impact to this community and our community would not be the same without the scouting program.”

It was 100 years ago this year that Boy Scouting officially came to Utah, according to a news release from the Great Salt Lake Council. Since 1918, the GLSC has served millions of young men in our area and encouraged them to be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly and all the other good things about scouting, the release states.

About 15 Boy Scouts and five leaders attended the proclamation signing at Tooele City Hall on Wednesday night.

Council Chairman Steve Pruden read the proclamation. He said his scoutmaster in Southern California took him under his wing back in the 60s and 70s.

“What I learned from my scoutmaster and fellow scouts helped shape my life during some hard times in Southern California,” Pruden said.

The mission of the Great Salt Lake Council, according to the proclamation, has been to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law, which among other things, states the pledge to “do duty to God and our Country and to help other people at all times.”

The proclamation reveals that the success of scouting for the Great Salt Council has been a culmination of many hours of selfless volunteerism by many leaders and community organizations whose ideas and generosity help shape the lives of many youth.

The proclamation encourages citizens to join in congratulating the many volunteer leaders, parents, churches and community organizations that have generously allowed bringing the values-based program to young people for the past 100 years, and many more to come.

In Tooele County this year there are 3,764 youth and 753 adult leaders in Boy Scouts, and 59 boys earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Scouting began as a movement for boys in 1907 in England, and came to the USA in 1910 when the Boy Scouts of America received a national charter from Congress, according to the press release.

Darwin Cook, chairman of the Deseret Peak District, spoke at the meeting.

“It is an honor to receive this on behalf of the Boy Scouts of America and the Great Salt Lake Council,” Cook said.

“There are thousands and thousands of hours that have been donated to the community through the Boy Scout program,” he added. “There are thousands of youth in this community who have been literally saved because of this program. The future of Boy Scouts in America is bright, and you are going to continue to see those services to the community by these awesome young men.”