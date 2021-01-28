Tooele City reconsiders Broadway apartments

Developer gets 32 units ♦

The Tooele City Planning Commission voted to increase the number of apartments allowed for the project replacing the Broadway Hotel from 21 to 32 during their meeting on Wednesday evening.

The planning commission had previously approved a conditional use permit for the apartments during their Jan. 13 meeting. At that time they approved the CUP, but capped the number of residential units at 21, the maximum allowed by the zoning in the area.

When the apartment’s developer, American West Investments, applied for the CUP permit from the city they wanted to create 32 units between four buildings that would be located on the property at 145 N. Broadway Street and across the street.

Andrew Aagard, Tooele City planner, said that only 21 units could be allowed on the property, because the zoning standards allow a maximum of 16 units per acre. The property is 1.25 acres.

During Wednesday night’s meeting, Jim Bolser, Tooele City community development director, said while working on another zoning project, he found a clause that specified that the residential requirements portion of the multiple use zoning district for the proposed apartment property allows for a greater number of residential units than the 16 per acre.

“So, in fact, the original condition that you saw on Jan. 13, limiting them to the 16 dwelling units per acre standard would have not been correct for this application,” Bolser told members of the planning commission.

Bolser said that American West Investments will be allowed to build 32 units now, as they previously requested.

During the meeting, Chris Sloan asked if more parking would have to be added to adhere to the 32 units. Bolser said no parking would need to be added, but a site and parking plan would be reviewed at a later date by the planning commission.

All of the members of the commission voted to approve the changes to the dwelling units.