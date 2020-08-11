Tooele City revising animal laws to conform with state changes

New state law downgrades some animal violations to infractions ♦

Tooele City Council took a look at the city’s animal laws during their Aug. 5 meeting.

Roger Baker, Tooele City attorney, presented proposed amendments to Tooele City’s animal laws to members of the council.

The City Council took up the discussion on animal control laws in the city because the Legislature passed House Bill 202, “Local Government Nuisance Ordinance Reform” during their 2020 general session.

HB 202 forbids cities from imposing criminal penalties higher than an infraction for certain offences involving pets, such as dogs and cats, according to Baker.

“So, for example, the first proposed amendment would reduce the criminal penalty from a class C misdemeanor to an infraction for animal license violations,” Baker said. “We think an infraction is a more appropriate penalty for that kind of offense.”

This change of penalty only applies if the violation does not affect the health or safety of an individual in the community.

The maximum fine for offenses that don’t endanger anyone’s health is $750, per HB 202.

There are certain existing provisions in the city’s code that pertain to enforcement procedures, such as interference with an animal control officer.

City officials do not plan on reducing these types of infractions, according to Baker.

“That’s not directly pertaining to a pet. That’s pertaining to a person interfering with a police officer, so those we do not propose to reduce,” Baker stated.

During the meeting, the city council decided to not vote on the issue yet, but move it to a second reading for their next meeting.