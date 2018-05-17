Tooele City seeks budget priority list for parks projects

The Tooele City Council seeks to prioritize proposed capital improvement projects for city parks as it moves forward in finalizing its budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year that starts on July 1.

“We’re potentially giving Brian [Brian Roth, parks and recreation director] $3 million for parks stuff,” said Council Chairman Steve Pruden at Wednesday’s work meeting. “I would like to know where that is going to go.”

The council discussed budget issues for about 30 minutes at the meeting.

Councilman Scott Wardle said having priorities on projects is important with only five weeks left until the council is scheduled to adopt a final budget. He said it is important to best maximize available money.

“That’s why we’ve got to have this list right now,” he said.

Mayor Debbie Winn said she would meet with Roth to identify priorities for park improvements and would provide the list to the council in two weeks.

She said there are three-year, five-year and 10-year plans already in place for parks.

The council has approved a tentative $48 million budget for the next fiscal year that includes a possible 129-percent city property tax increase. The council is scheduled to adopt a final budget at its June 20 meeting following a public hearing.

In other budget-related topics, the council also discussed moving forward on renovating softball parks at Pratt Aquatic Park. The city purchased land near the park and is looking to turn two of the fields into regulation-size softball fields for Tooele High School teams.

The Tooele County School District has agreed to pay 50 percent of the costs for expanding the softball fields, according to Winn.

She said an architect has estimated the cost of the project at $2.6 million, which could be broken down into two phases. The first phase is estimated to cost $1.7 million.

“The first phase would include two regulation-size softball fields, but not as much work on the other two fields,” the mayor said.

Wardle would like to see the dirt replaced on the fields.

“It’s horrible,” he said. “It’s like sliding on cement.”

Councilman Dave McCall said it is important to finish parks already in place before building new parks.

“I still feel deep in my heart that we need to finish the parks we already have,” McCall said.

He wants a new restroom at Pratt Aquatic Park as a top priority.

“We have Fridays on Vine coming up and we really need a new restroom there,” McCall said.

The mayor said a new irrigation system has been installed at Dow James Park, which is another park the city seeks to improve with the help of the school district.

She said a $50,000 donation from Chartway Credit Union would be used to replace lights at Red Delpapa/Babe Ruth baseball park.

City human resources director Kami Perkins provided labor cost estimates for the budget during the work meeting.

Estimates show that if the city moves forward with a 2-percent cost-of-living allowance, step increases for employees, established career ladder promotions and insurance increases would cost $550,000 extra.

Other immediate priorities are pay increases for temporary employees/seasonal employees, step increases for parks and cemetery employees, and an increase for the parks lead.

Part of the labor budget includes pay adjustments for police officers, hiring two new police officers, two part-time police community service officers, an increase in 401K benefits for some officers and an increase in the police overtime budget.

Estimates show additional labor costs at $1.25 million.

Perkins said some of the increases could be provided later in the fiscal year during a re-opening of the budget instead of on July 1.

She said the council could change its mind on proposed expenditures after its Truth In Taxation hearing in August.