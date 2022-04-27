Tooele City sees increase in graffiti vandalism

During the past several months Tooele City has seen an increase in graffiti — mainly tagging around the city.

City officials are getting serious about cracking down on the illegal activity and looking into building a “legal graffiti wall.”

Last year, there were 59 graffiti related cases reported to the Tooele City Police. So far this year alone there have been over 35.

Throughout the city, there are “graffiti hotspots,” located primarily in central Tooele.

“The area within Vine Street to 400 North and 50 West to Seventh Street constitutes most of the graffiti in Tooele,” said Det. Colbey Bentley, with the Tooele City Police Department. “The other hot spots for graffiti are the two skate parks in Tooele and occasionally children’s playgrounds throughout the city.”

Currently, police believe taggers are juveniles between the ages of 14 to 19 years old. However, an investigation during the summer of 2020 found that a male in his mid 40’s had tagged about 50 different graffiti pieces in Tooele, so the taggers might not be juveniles.

Because of the recent increase in graffiti, the Tooele City Police are working to complete an extensive investigation into the identity of the graffiti artists.

“These cases can often take months to piece together,” Bentley explained. “There is a lot of background work and surveillance that the public often doesn’t see. Measures are currently being taken to help stem the current increase we have had.”

Members of the community can help the police by calling dispatch if they see someone actively tagging or have any information related to a recent tag.

“If you see someone tagging, call dispatch immediately,” Bentley said. “If you’re able to do so safely, take a video or picture of the suspect. The most important thing though is that the witness stays safe. As always, if you see something, say something. Let us know of any suspicious activity you notice. The smallest piece of information can turn into an arrest and therefore helps us keep Tooele safe and beautiful. We appreciate the opportunity to serve the amazing people we have in Tooele and will always strive to offer the best possible service.”

After being caught, the charge for graffiti depends on how much damage was caused. The price of the damage includes the amount to buy the materials to fix the graffitied area, as well as other charges, according to Bentley.

Charges start at a class B misdemeanor for under $300 of damage and range up to a second-degree felony if the tagger caused an excess of $5,000 worth of damage.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn said that city officials are considering creating a legal graffiti wall where those who feel like tagging could go and do it without being charged.

City officials got the idea from Salt Lake City. They created a legal graffiti wall located at 700 W. and Genesee Avenue.

“Tooele City administration is appreciative of residents who care about our community and make suggestions on ways we can improve,” Winn said. “I am grateful to our police officers and our code enforcement officials for all they do to keep our city clean and safe.”