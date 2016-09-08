Tooele City sets tax rate for fiscal year

The Tooele City Council voted Wednesday to adopt the certified tax rate for fiscal year 2016-17.

Although the new tax rate is lower than it was last year, the amount people will pay on their property tax bill in November should remain roughly the same, said Tenille Tingey, financial analyst for Tooele County.

The city’s fiscal year begins on July 1 and ends June 30.

Tooele City Finance Director Glenn Caldwell said the new tax rate approved by the council is .002030. The tax rate for the 2015-16 fiscal year was .002203.

The Tooele County auditor calculates a certified tax rate for each of the county’s 19 taxing entities every fiscal year. The rate is based on assessed property values and results in each taxing entity receiving the same amount of tax dollars, except for taxes received from new growth, as it did the previous year.

Property values in Tooele City have gone up, causing the certified tax rate to come down, Tingey said.

“So, unless you want to raise taxes, then that rate needs to come down and it roughly should come to the same amount on your bill because your home value went up,” she said. “Tooele City didn’t raise taxes, but their values went up.”

However, the city tax rate is only one piece of the property tax pie. The total tax bills also include an amount for county tax, school district tax and any other tax, depending on where each property is located.

For example, properties in Overlake pay an additional tax to the North Tooele Special Service District.

Property tax bills are due at the end of November each year.