image Ed Hansen (left), Justin Brady (center), and Tony Graf (right), are sworn in as Tooele City Council members by Michelle Pitt, Tooele City Recorder, in a ceremony held at 8 a.m. at Tooele City Hall on Jan. 6, 2019.

January 7, 2020
Tooele City swears in 3 new council members

Tooele City swore in three new City Council members at one time at 8 a.m. Monday, in what may have been a historic moment.

According to the Tooele City Charter, City Recorder Michelle Pitt administered the office of office to Justin Brady, Tony Graf and Ed Hansen in a brief ceremony held in the Council Chambers at Tooele City Hall.

Many long-time observers of Tooele City government can’t remember when three new council members all took office at the same time, making Monday’s ceremony a rare event, if not a first.

Hansen is a native of Tooele County. He is a long-time local business owner, taking over ownership of Clar’s Automotive on Vine Street from his father.

Brady is a Tooele High School graduate. A registered nurse, he works as a nurse leader in the emergency department at Mountain West Medical Center.

Graf, who has chaired the Tooele City Planning Commission, is a deputy district attorney for the special victims unit in Salt Lake County.

Following the swearing in ceremony, Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn spoke briefly.

“There will be some negativity at times,” she said. “But what you will receive is the great blessing of service … that reward is greater than anything else.”

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

