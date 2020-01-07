Tooele City swears in 3 new council members

Tooele City swore in three new City Council members at one time at 8 a.m. Monday, in what may have been a historic moment.

According to the Tooele City Charter, City Recorder Michelle Pitt administered the office of office to Justin Brady, Tony Graf and Ed Hansen in a brief ceremony held in the Council Chambers at Tooele City Hall.

Many long-time observers of Tooele City government can’t remember when three new council members all took office at the same time, making Monday’s ceremony a rare event, if not a first.

Hansen is a native of Tooele County. He is a long-time local business owner, taking over ownership of Clar’s Automotive on Vine Street from his father.

Brady is a Tooele High School graduate. A registered nurse, he works as a nurse leader in the emergency department at Mountain West Medical Center.

Graf, who has chaired the Tooele City Planning Commission, is a deputy district attorney for the special victims unit in Salt Lake County.

Following the swearing in ceremony, Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn spoke briefly.

“There will be some negativity at times,” she said. “But what you will receive is the great blessing of service … that reward is greater than anything else.”