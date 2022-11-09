Tooele City talks more about increasing Pratt Aquatic fees

Swimming at the city’s pool, the Pratt Aquatic Center, may soon cost a little bit more with increases from 50 cents for daily fees and up to $10 dollars on punch passes and a patio rental fee may be added.

Darwin Cook, Tooele City parks and recreation director, presented the proposed increase in pool fees to the city council for the second time during the work meeting on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. The council first talked about pool fee increases during their work meeting on Sept. 21.

The last time pool fees were increased was 2015, according to Cook.

“We’ve had some increases in cost and facility operations that we are proposing a few fee changes,” Cook said.

Josh DeCola, aquatic superintendent compared prices between Pratt and other pools in Utah to determine what kind of increase may be necessary.

Currently, daily prices are $2.50 for ages four to 12, $3 for ages 13-18 and those over 62 and $3.50 for those between 19-61. Fees for military members are $2.50.

Council members said they believed military fees should be similar to senior fees at $3 during their Sept. 21 meeting.

Council member Dave McCall, said during the Nov. 2 meeting that he thinks the age of seniors should be increased. He also said there should be two different discounts — one for active duty and one for all other military.

Currently, a 10 punch pass for youth four to 12 is $16 and a 20 punch pass sells for $28. For those aged 13 to 18 and 62 and over, a 10 punch pass is $22 and a 20 punch pass is $40. For adults 19 to 61, 10 punch passes are currently $28 and $50 is charged for 20 punch passes.

Increases in punch pass prices from $3 to almost $10 have been proposed.

Cook also spoke about nonresident fees, which the council supported.

City officials are proposing a patio rental fee which includes a barbeque grill for renters to use. The cost would be $50 for two hours.

Justin Brady, council chairman, said the city should create a promotion occasionally to allow for those who aren’t able to visit the pool normally to swim.

The council will meet again in three weeks to vote on the proposed pool fees.