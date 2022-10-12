Tooele City to add playground, pavilion, dog park, trail to England Acres Park

Tooele City Parks and Recreation staff are working to improve England Acres Park with plans to add several new amenities to increase recreation at the park.

The biggest advancement to the park will be a multi-use trail available for biking, walking and running, according to Darwin Cook, Tooele City’s parks and recreation director.

The trail will be a mile long and will go from Smelter and Droubay Roads to 1000 North to the park on a light angle following Devil’s Ditch.

The trail will either be called Devil’s Ditch Trail or England Acres Park Trail, according to Cook.

The trail will be made out of asphalt and include two pedestrian bridges.

Broken Arrow Construction, based out of Lake Point, will construct the $1.2 million project, which will include trail prep work.

The money to build the trail will come from city park impact fees.

Solar lights may later be installed and aren’t included in the $1.2 million price.

Work will begin on the trail this winter and it should be completed by spring or summer 2023.

Tooele City has hired Pine Tree Construction, a company based out of Salt Lake City to work on the pavilion, dog park, and playground at the park.

The pavilion, playground, green space and dog park will be complete before the end of the year but won’t be accessible until spring 2023, according to Cook.

So far, the pavilion is about three-quarters of the way complete.

“Everything will be a muddy mess with the construction,” Cook said.

The cost to build the playground, pavilion, dog park, and green space area is $2 million, which comes from Tooele City Par Tax.

“Recreation gives us the desire to live in Tooele City,” Cook said. “This will provide a fantastic recreational opportunity.”