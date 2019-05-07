Tooele City to commemorate Golden Spike Anniversary

To be held Saturday at Tooele Valley Museum and Historical Park ♦

Tooele City is taking time to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Golden Spike, which ceremonially completed the Transcontinental Railroad in Box Elder County, this weekend.

The festivities will take place at the Tooele Valley Museum and Historical Park, with an invitation-only VIP event Friday at 6 p.m. and a free public event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The VIP event on Friday evening will feature remarks by Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn, exclusive exhibit previews and a musical number by Scholar Academy students, according to a press release. Attendees will also be able to watch a screening of “Promontory,” the 2002 documentary produced by PBS affiliate KUED.

The free, family-friendly event on Saturday will feature a number of interactive exhibits and learning opportunities, according to Stephanie Statz, Tooele Valley Museum and Historical Park coordinator.

There will be a touch, feel, and see table, where attendees can experience railroad spikes, ties and hammers, as they would have used during the building of the Transcontinental Railroad. Other experiences include additional screenings of Promontory, motorized mini train rides, a bounce house, railroad games and musical performances.

With nice weather forecast for Saturday, attendees are also welcome to bring a picnic lunch to the event. The park at the museum has picnic tables available for attendees to use, or they can bring a blanket and picnic on the grass, Statz said.

“It’s going to be fantastic,” she said.

Construction work to complete a new deck at the museum is underway, according to Statz, which is funded by park impact fees, Parks, Arts and Recreation tax, and a $10,000 tourism grant from Tooele County.

The celebration at the museum is an official Spike 150 event, an initiative to inspire, educate, and reflect on the Transcontinental Railroad legacy, according to the release. The Tooele City event is brought by Tooele City Parks and Recreation and Tooele City Library, and made possible by a grant from Utah Department of Heritage and Arts.