Tooele City to host 170th birthday party

Tooele City will celebrate 170 years of incorporation with a celebration held on Feb. 25 that will include entertainment, a program, birthday cake, and the reveal of a puzzle of Tooele City.

The event will take place at the Dow James Building, located at 438 W. 400 North in Tooele beginning before 11 a.m. with entertainment.

At 11 a.m., a program will be held. During the program, city officials and the artist who created a puzzle of Tooele City will talk about incorporation and the puzzle.

“World-renowned folk artist, Eric Dowdle has created a beautiful, original work of art featuring Tooele City,” Shilo Baker, mayor’s assistant said. “This whimsical artwork has been manufactured into Dowdle Puzzles.”

Some of the businesses and organizations featured in the puzzle have been invited to come and place their piece of the giant puzzle replica during the program.

After the program, Dowdle, Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn, and City Council members will unveil the puzzle.

500 and 1,000-piece puzzles will be available for purchase at the event for $24.99 each plus tax.

“This is the first time Eric Dowdle has created an artwork of Tooele City and we are thrilled to have a piece of his artwork that features the city and preserves our history forever,” Baker said. “We are excited that residents can own their own replica of the artwork by purchasing a puzzle.”

After the program, Dowdle will be available to sign purchased puzzles.

No registration to attend the free event is required.

The idea for the puzzles came about when Dowdle contacted Tooele City officials and asked if they were interested in being featured in a puzzle.

“We were thrilled to be considered and Eric was excited to tell our story through his artwork,” Baker said. “We love that his artwork and puzzles have captured and forever preserved Tooele City’s rich history of the railroad and mining, the military and diversity and inclusion.”

Dowdle has painted over 400 cities and places, resulting in the largest puzzle collection of its kind, according to Baker.

6,000 puzzles have been ordered. The artwork cost $60,000 and the puzzles themselves cost $73,500, for a total of $133,500.

“The money generated from the sale of the puzzles will completely reimburse the cost of the artwork and the puzzles,” Baker said.

The money came from the city’s general fund.

The puzzles will be available on the city’s website at tooelecity.org and at Tooele City Hall for purchase after the event.

Dowdle Folk Art started in the 1990’s after Dowdle went door to door offering to do paintings of homes.

He received a commission to paint eight original works featuring historic Salt Lake City.

Throughout his career, he became known for his Dowdle clouds, mountains, and hidden images with stories in his paintings.

In 1997, Dowdle made some of his original paintings into puzzles. His company ended up selling more than 10 million puzzles in Costco, Walmart, other grocery chains, and small businesses worldwide.

His motto is, “We tell stories that inspire people to live meaningful and engaged lives.”

In 2019, Dowdle partnered with Disney to produce paintings blending his style with Disney characters.

Tooele City was incorporated on Jan. 21, 1853.